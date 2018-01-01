

Canada’s Brady Leman Wins Olympic Gold in Men’s Ski Cross



PHOENIX PARK, South Korea – Canada’s Brady Leman won on Wednesday the gold medal in the men’s ski cross event during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



Leman, 31, who had won the Winter X Games in Aspen two years ago, captured the most important victory of his career, finishing the big final ahead of Switzerland’s Marc Bischofberger, who came in second.



Sergey Ridzik, representing the Olympic Athletes from Russia, came in third to take the bronze medal.



Switzerland’s Armin Niederer came fifth after winning the small final, ahead of France’s Arnaud Bovolenta, who won silver four years ago in Sochi.



