HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Zagitova Leads Women’s Figure Skating Short Program at PyeongChang



GANGNEUNG, South Korea – Alina Zagitova, representing the Olympic Athletes of Russia, was leading the women’s figure skating’s singles short program at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Wednesday.



Zagitova scored 82.92 points, while her compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva placed second with a score of 81.61.



Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond was third with 78.87 points, ahead of Japan’s Satoko Miyahara (75.94) and Kaori Sakamoto (73.18).



The medals will be decided after the free skate event, which will be held on Friday.



GANGNEUNG, South Korea – Alina Zagitova, representing the Olympic Athletes of Russia, was leading the women’s figure skating’s singles short program at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Wednesday.Zagitova scored 82.92 points, while her compatriot Evgenia Medvedeva placed second with a score of 81.61.Canada’s Kaetlyn Osmond was third with 78.87 points, ahead of Japan’s Satoko Miyahara (75.94) and Kaori Sakamoto (73.18).The medals will be decided after the free skate event, which will be held on Friday. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

