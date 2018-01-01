|
GANGNEUNG, South Korea – The Czech Republic became on Wednesday the first semifinalists in the ice hockey competition of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after beating the United States in a penalty shootout in Gangneung, South Korea.
Both teams were tied at two goals each even after overtime, which led to a five-round penalty shootout, in which the Czech Republic outplayed the US 3-2.
Other quarterfinals, scheduled for Wednesday, include matches between Olympic athletes from Russia and Norway and Canada vs. Finland at Gangneung and Sweden vs. Germany at Kwandong.