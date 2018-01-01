HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Czech Republic Beats US, Advances to Olympic Ice Hockey Semifinals



GANGNEUNG, South Korea – The Czech Republic became on Wednesday the first semifinalists in the ice hockey competition of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics after beating the United States in a penalty shootout in Gangneung, South Korea.



Both teams were tied at two goals each even after overtime, which led to a five-round penalty shootout, in which the Czech Republic outplayed the US 3-2.



Other quarterfinals, scheduled for Wednesday, include matches between Olympic athletes from Russia and Norway and Canada vs. Finland at Gangneung and Sweden vs. Germany at Kwandong.



