Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | USA

Seoul to Work to Help Pyongyang, Washington Realize Dialogue

SEOUL – South Korea’s Chief of the Presidential National Security Office, Chung Eui-yong, said on Wednesday before the Parliament that Seoul will work actively to help Pyongyang and Washington hold constructive talks.

Chung’s words come shortly after the United States said Pyongyang canceled “at the last minute” a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence scheduled to be held during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The national security official said, in statements reported by news agency Yonhap, that besides working hard to help realize “constructive” talks between the US and the North, Seoul “will make utmost efforts to help inter-Korean relations and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

The Winter Games ongoing in PyeongChang in South Korea have led to the first significant diplomatic thaw in years between the two Koreas, technically still at war, and Seoul is convinced that this dynamic can help the US and the Kim Jong-un regime to hold talks.

Seoul hopes to take advantage of the visit of Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, to the PyeongChang Games this week to continue pushing the idea of a rapprochement between Washington and the North Korean regime after 2017 was marked by North Korea’s repeated weapons tests and verbal threats between the countries.
 

