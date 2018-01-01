HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Italian Goggia Wins Women’s Downhill Gold as American Vonn Gets Bronze



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Italian Sofia Goggia won on Wednesday the women’s downhill skiing at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at the Jeongseon Alpine Center, while American skiing star Lindsey Vonn took the bronze.



Goggia, 25, finished the 2,775-meter course with a start altitude at 1,275 meters and a vertical drop of 730 meters, in a time of 1 minute and 39.22 seconds, only 0.09 seconds less than Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel, who earned the silver.



Vonn, 33, won the bronze, crossing the finish line 0.47 seconds after Goggia.



