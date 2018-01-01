 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

TalCual: Venezuela’s CNE Lucena More Shameless than Ever
The head of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, had the audacity to say during a press conference on Tuesday that the electoral body she presides over was complying with six points contained in the agreement of Santo Domingo, despite the fact that no agreement was signed between representatives of the Venezuelan government and the opposition in the Dominican Republic this month

By TalCual

The militant of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) at the helm of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, had the audacity to say during a press conference on Tuesday that the electoral body she presides over was complying with six points contained in the agreement of Santo Domingo.

That was yet another demonstration that Lucena could not care less about what those opposing the government of her political party think or say. No agreement was signed between the negotiating parties in the Dominican Republic this month; only the government of Nicolás Maduro signed an agreement with the government of Nicolás Maduro to do whatever it feels like.

This "agreement" has precisely the signature of one of the parties, because the government of Lucena has refused to give the necessary guarantees for the opposition to participate in the presidential elections to be held in April. What’s more, the point regarding the date of the elections was one of the most important and was forcibly imposed by the partners of Lucena.

In that regard, Lucena proves to be a disciplined militant of the PSUV as she abides by whatever Maduro signs. Period! Her bias towards Maduro is stronger every time. Her participation as an electoral arbiter is even more damaged, which seemed difficult but not impossible as we can see.

Julio Borges, the lawmaker of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) who chaired the Dominican Republic talks, did well when he denied everything Lucena said on Tuesday. Liar is a word that suits Lucena very well. Good job, Borges! The CNE is one of the public bodies that generates less confidence among Venezuelans – and this one has taken the top spot already. Lucena has done – and still does – her best to generate further distrust towards the CNE.
 

