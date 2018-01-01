 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Youth Campaign against Guns Targets Politicians

CORAL SPRINGS, Florida – With its message aimed directly at politicians, the national youth campaign against guns, called Never Again, stepped up the pressure on Tuesday with demonstrations in Florida.

About 100 students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the scene last Wednesday of the death of 17 people from the massive shooting by a former student, went Tuesday to the state capital of Tallahassee to demand that the Florida legislature pass laws to restrict the sale of firearms.

Meanwhile, a similar group from a high school in Boca Raton marched some 11 miles (17 km.) from that city to Parkland in order to join in the youth protests urging state and federal lawmakers and President Donald Trump to impose more controls on gun sales.

“I don’t want to think that every time I sit in a classroom, I could be the next victim,” said one of the students.

Looking ahead to the national march planned for March 24 in Washington, the students of the Never Again movement set off for Tallahassee in two buses from Coral Springs, near Parkland.

A third bus was scheduled to leave later.

“The day after the shooting I was sitting at home and I felt useless, that’s why I came here. This process is beginning to make a difference and it’s helping us a lot,” one of the girls on the bus, 19-year-old Chris Grady, told EFE.

The demonstrators plan to meet on Wednesday with state legislators to pressure them into passing some common-sense gun laws.

“How many shootings do we have to go through for them to change the laws?” cried Tyra Henas.

Also on the buses, besides some of the parents, were four survivors of the shooting that in June 2016 left 49 people dead at a discotheque in Orlando, Florida.

“We’ve come to hug these survivors and tell them that life goes on, and we’ll go to the capital to at last get the laws changed and stop the violence,” said one of them, India Goodman.

Protected by a federal law that permits the purchase of arms for those over age 18, the admitted perpetrator of the Parkland massacre bought an assault rifle with which he shot all those students on Valentine’s Day.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, suffered depression and autism and had also expressed a desire to buy a gun, according to a report in November 2016 by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved