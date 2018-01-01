 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 21,2018
 
Venezuela Invites UN to Monitor Presidential Election
The chair of the National Electoral Council referred to the contribution of the mediating team led by former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero to negotiations between the government and the Venezuelan opposition in the Dominican Republic that ended earlier this month without agreement

CARACAS – Venezuela invited the United Nations on Tuesday to send observers to monitor the April 22 presidential elections, while the official AVN news agency said that Caracas proposed former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero to lead the UN delegation.

The chair of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, referred during a press conference to the contribution of the mediating team led by Zapatero to negotiations between the government and the Venezuelan opposition in the Dominican Republic that ended earlier this month without agreement.

Although Lucena did not mention Zapatero by name when discussing the invitation to the United Nations, AVN said that the letter specifically requests Zapatero as leader of the monitoring mission.

AVN said that the letter calls on the UN to form a delegation to participate in CNE audits of the voting to “corroborate the transparency of the electoral process and the deep democratic conviction of the Venezuelan people.”

Lucena said that six out of the 11 points established in the document resulting from the negotiations in the Dominican Republic, which was signed by the government but rejected by the opposition, were related to election guarantees.

She said that those guarantees would be in effect for the April elections, though most of the opposition vows to boycott what they denounce as a “fraudulent” process.

Lucena said that the CNE plans to invite monitors from other institutions in addition to the UN.
 

