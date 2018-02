Kerber, Suarez Navarro Advance to 2nd Round of Dubai Open



DUBAI Ė German world No. 9 Angelique Kerber beat the Czech Republicís Barbora Strycova 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Dubai Open in the United Arab Emirates.



The German starís next opponent will be Italyís Sara Errani, who defeated Ukraineís Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3.



In other action, Spainís Carla Suarez Navarro advanced to the second round with an easy 6-2, 6-2 win over Russiaís Sofya Zhuk.



Suarez Navarro will play the Czech Republicís Karolina Pliskova, the world No. 5 and third seed, next.



Franceís Caroline Garcia defeated the Czech Republicís Lucie Safarova 6-3, 7-5 and will face Russiaís Ekaterina Makarova in the second round.