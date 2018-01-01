

Kerber, Suarez Navarro Advance to 2nd Round of Dubai Open



DUBAI – German world No. 9 Angelique Kerber beat the Czech Republic’s Barbora Strycova 6-2, 6-1 on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Dubai Open in the United Arab Emirates.



The German star’s next opponent will be Italy’s Sara Errani, who defeated Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko 6-4, 6-3.



In other action, Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro advanced to the second round with an easy 6-2, 6-2 win over Russia’s Sofya Zhuk.



Suarez Navarro will play the Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova, the world No. 5 and third seed, next.



France’s Caroline Garcia defeated the Czech Republic’s Lucie Safarova 6-3, 7-5 and will face Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova in the second round.



