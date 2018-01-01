

La Liga, RFEF Authorize Las Palmas to Sign Viera Replacement



LAS PALMAS, Spain – UD Las Palmas said on Tuesday that it received permission from La Liga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to sign a player to fill the gap left after the transfer of Jonathan Viera to Chinese side Beijing Guoan.



The Canary Island club said on Twitter that both institutions will allow them to incorporate a new player as long as he meets the relevant FIFA and RFEF requirements.



Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez said on Monday – after announcing Viera’s transfer – that he had consulted La Liga whether the club could seek a replacement and received a negative response.



He added, however, that he was hopeful the RFEF would allow Las Palmas to sign a new player.



