  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Idrissa Gueye Renews Contract with Everton until 2022

LONDON – Premier League club Everton confirmed on Tuesday that it has extended the contract of midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye until 2022.

The 28-year-old Senegal international joined Everton from Aston Villa in August 2016 and has appeared in 64 matches, scoring three goals.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract with Everton,” he said.

The midfielder said he renewed because Everton is “the right place” for him.

“I have enjoyed immensely my time so far at the club, I enjoy working with the manager, his staff and the players here and we are really determined to finish the season strongly,” he added in statements posted on the club Web site.

Everton, after flirting with regulation earlier in the season, is now ninth in the Premier League table with 34 points.
 

