  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Palestinians Ask UN for New International Peace Conference

UNITED NATIONS – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas asked the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday to hold a new international peace conference to address issues with Israel.

“We are ready to begin negotiations immediately in order to achieve the freedom and independence of our people,” Abbas told the Security Council.

The Palestinian proposal envisages an international peace conference by mid-2018 that includes the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and Israel.

The proposal, aimed at jump-starting peace negotiations, follows the Trump administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel, a move that the Palestinians contend disqualified Washington as a mediator.

“It has become impossible today for one country or state alone to solve a regional or international conflict,” Abbas told the council. “It is essential to establish a multilateral international mechanism emanating from an international conference.”

Abbas slammed President Donald Trump’s move on Jerusalem, arguing that any solution to the Middle East conflict required a multilateral approach.

The Palestinian leader told the Security Council that the peace process had been blocked by Trump’s decision on Jerusalem, “illegal Israeli settlements” and Israel’s violations of council resolutions.

He urged nations around the world to recognize the Palestinian state, adding that his government would increase efforts to become a full UN member, one of the goals of the proposed international conference.

The conference, Abbas said, would result in mutual recognition between the Palestinian state and Israel within the borders prior to the 1967 Six-Day War.

The conference would lead to the creation of “a multilateral, international mechanism” to assist both parties in their negotiations toward a definitive peace agreement, the Palestinian leader said.

During the negotiations, all parties should abstain from “unilateral actions,” Abbas said.
 

