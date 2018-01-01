

Sevilla Coach Says Team Must Be Daring against Manchester United



SEVILLE, Spain – Sevilla coach Vincenzo Montella said on Tuesday that his players must play with courage in this week’s Champions League clash with Manchester United.



He commented during a press conference ahead of the first leg of the round of 16 tie, to be played Wednesday at Seville’s Sanchez Pizjuan stadium.



Montella said he has been happy with the club and the fans since arriving in December to replace Eduardo Berizzo.



“The development of the team is positive. I like the attitude and spirit. Now we need to improve technically and above all in scoring goals, but obviously we’re happy up to now. Winning always helps in working and resting better and now our heads are only focused on United,” he said.



Montella praised United’s coach, Jose Mourinho, as a pioneer, and pointed to the talent of Red Devil stars such as Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.



He said that to counter United’s quality, his team must “know how to manage” transitions between defense and offense in order to exploit any opportunities that arise.



