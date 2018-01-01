 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

World’s Largest Floating Bookstore to Visit Mexico

MERIDA, Mexico – MV Logos Hope, considered the world’s largest floating bookstore with more than 5,000 titles at affordable prices, will dock in Mexico in March.

“It will be a wonderful story, because everyone visiting our ship will have an opportunity to share their customs and culture with the crew, made up of volunteers from over 60 countries,” media relations officer Pavel Martinez told reporters on Monday.

The ship kicked off its Latin American tour in Cartagena, Colombia, on Jan. 30 and will sail into several Mexican ports beginning March 25.

The 132-meter (433-foot) vessel will begin its Mexican tour in the Gulf port of Veracruz, providing readers with the chance to discover the thousands of books aboard.

The ship will visit Tampico from May 28-June 19 and Coatzacoalcos from June 20-July 9, ending its cruise in Mexico on July 24 in Progreso, Yucatan.

“We offer something different in every port,” Martinez said, noting that visitors will be able to enjoy world literature, cultural events, lectures, concerts, plays and workshops.

Admission for children and seniors is free in every port, he said, adding that for everyone else the “price will be affordable.”

Logos Hope has sailed across Asia, Africa and Europe, with more than 46 million people visiting the ship.

The ship plans to visit Panama, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

MV Logos Hope is operated by the German Christian charitable organization Good Books for All and began its journey around the world in 2009.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved