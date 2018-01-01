 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 21,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Germany, Norway Lead Medal Table with 11 Golds Each

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Johannes Rydzek’s victory in the Nordic combined event on Tuesday saw Germany clinch its 11th gold of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and put it to the top of the medal board alongside Norway.

Rydzek led the last event of the day that resulted in an all-German triple podium alongside his fellow Olympic team members Fabian Riessle and Eric Frenzel, who came in second and third place, respectively.

“In the last few meters, I gave everything I had, with all my heart and strength,” Rydzek told the press after his win.

With these three new medals, Germany has won a total of 23 medals in South Korea.

Germany was six medals behind the Nordic nation’s tally of 29, which included 11 gold, 10 silver and 8 bronze medals.

Third in the rankings was Canada, which consolidated its position after a gold win for Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir in figure skating and for Cassie Sharpe in the ski halfpipe.

The other winner in Tuesday’s action was Martin Fourcade of France, who won his fifth Olympic gold and his third in PyeongChang.
 

