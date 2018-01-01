 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
  Science, Nature & Technology

Spanish Government Calls for Common Sense: 5G Phone Technology No Health Risk

SEGOVIA, Spain – The next generation of cellphone technology, labeled 5G, is set to offer greater problem-solving capacity as well as major advances in tourism and mobility while potential health risks should not be a cause for concern, Spanish government spokesmen said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a forum in the central city of Segovia, Enrique Martinez and Francisco Javier Garcia, in charge of Spain’s plan for rolling out what it calls intelligent cities and territories, chose instead to focus on how new elements of the technology, like virtual reality, could enhance tourists’ experiences.

“There are serious institutions throughout Europe that look after the health of citizens,” Martinez said, while calling for common sense to prevail over those seeking to cause alarm.

The “5G Technological opportunities” Forum organized by the Spanish daily “El Norte de Castilla” stressed the benefits of improved technological and societal growth.

These statements came after warnings issued by environmental groups and organizations that have linked certain pathologies to cellphone use.

Both Martinez, whose project is backed by the ministry of energy and tourism, and Garcia, whose Red.es organization is backed by the ministry of energy and tourism, held that radio frequencies were already used in “a multitude” of services.

The fact that 5G data is modulated in a different manner “will have no impact on the health of citizens,” Garcia said.

They said download speeds will reach one gigabit per second, that is, three times the current 4G rate.

This will be one of the first improvements that selected users will perceive in the cities of Segovia and Talavera de la Reina, where 5G technology are set to be field-tested.

This technology is due to be deployed between 2020-2030, they said.
 

