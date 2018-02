Germany Claims Gold, Silver, Bronze Medals in Nordic Combined



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – German athletes claimed on Tuesday all the medals up for grabs at the Nordic combined individual Gundersen event of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.



Johannes Rydzek took the gold with a time of 23:52.5, and was followed by his compatriots Fabian Riessle (+0.4 seconds) and Eric Frenzel (+0.8 seconds), who took the silver and bronze medals, respectively.



Norway’s Jarl Magnus Riiber came fourth and Japan’s Akito Watabe fifth at the Games in PyeongChang.