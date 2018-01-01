 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Cilic Gets Easy Win, Advances to 2nd Round at Rio Open

RIO DE JANEIRO – Croatia’s Marin Cilic, the world No. 3, beat Argentine qualifier Carlos Berlocq 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the second round at the Rio Open in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“I’m feeling good. It was an okay match. It was a solid match, first one on clay,” Cilic said after Monday’s match. “I wouldn’t say that I played really, really well. I felt that I played well. In the critical moments I think I played my own game, very offensive and overall I think I controlled the match quite okay.”

The Australian Open finalist, who needed just one hour and 19 minutes to knock off Berlocq, the world No. 139, will play the winner of the first-round match between France’s Gael Monfils and Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos in the second round.

“I just have to keep focusing on myself just to try to get day after day a little bit better and better, even tomorrow in practice,” the 29-year-old Cilic said. “Just do a couple things from the match today that I’d like to do and focus on the next one.”

In other action, Spain’s Albert Ramos-Viñolas defeated Brazil’s Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, while Chile’s Nicolas Jarry knocked off Spain’s Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3, 7-6 (3).

The Rio Open, the only ATP 500 tournament in South America, is part of the tour’s South American clay-court circuit, which also includes events in Quito, Buenos Aires and Sao Paulo.
 

