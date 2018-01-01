 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid Confirms Injuries for Marcelo, Modric

MADRID – Real Madrid confirmed on Tuesday that defender Marcelo and midfielder Luka Modric both suffered injuries to the same right leg muscle, the biceps femoris, in statements released on the Spanish club’s website.

Marcelo and Modric may miss the upcoming La Liga match against Leganes on Wednesday and the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Paris Saint-Germain on March 6.

Real Madrid confirmed on its official website that the recovery of both players “will continue to be assessed.”

Marcelo sustained his injury during Real Madrid’s 5-3 win over Real Betis on Sunday, while Modric was injured and had been absent from training for the last two days.

The La Liga defending champion, Real Madrid is now in fourth place with 45 points, 17 points behind unbeaten leader Barcelona.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved