

Three Arrested in France on Suspicion of Having Links to Terror Attacks in Spain



PARIS – Police in southern France arrested on Tuesday three people on suspicion of having links to terror attacks that were carried out in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia last summer, judicial sources confirmed to EFE.



Two of the arrests were made in the department of Tarn, near Toulouse, while the third took place in Gard, near Montpelier, according to the same sources.



French authorities on Jan. 31 opened an investigation linked to the attacks of Aug. 17-18, 2017 on the Spanish city of Barcelona and the seaside town of Cambrils that claimed the lives of 16 people.



According to the Spanish interior ministry, the trio allegedly has links to Driss Oukabir, a member of a terror group who is currently in prison.



In the days after the attacks on Barcelona and Cambrils, it came to light that members of the cell had traveled to Paris about a week beforehand, where they spent a night in a hotel on the outskirts of the capital.



Intelligence agencies from both countries have been working together to establish the reason behind the trip, but so far nothing has been clarified.



