 
Caracas,
Wednesday
February 21,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Three Arrested in France on Suspicion of Having Links to Terror Attacks in Spain

PARIS – Police in southern France arrested on Tuesday three people on suspicion of having links to terror attacks that were carried out in Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia last summer, judicial sources confirmed to EFE.

Two of the arrests were made in the department of Tarn, near Toulouse, while the third took place in Gard, near Montpelier, according to the same sources.

French authorities on Jan. 31 opened an investigation linked to the attacks of Aug. 17-18, 2017 on the Spanish city of Barcelona and the seaside town of Cambrils that claimed the lives of 16 people.

According to the Spanish interior ministry, the trio allegedly has links to Driss Oukabir, a member of a terror group who is currently in prison.

In the days after the attacks on Barcelona and Cambrils, it came to light that members of the cell had traveled to Paris about a week beforehand, where they spent a night in a hotel on the outskirts of the capital.

Intelligence agencies from both countries have been working together to establish the reason behind the trip, but so far nothing has been clarified.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved