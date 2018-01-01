HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Sock Beats Smith in Straight Sets, Advances to 2nd Round in Delray Beach



DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – American Jack Sock, the No. 1 seed, beat Australia’s John-Patrick Smith 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Delray Beach Open.



In other action on Monday, South Korea’s Hyeong Chung, the No. 8 seed, beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, while American Donald Young defeated India’s Rankumar Ramanathan 6-1, 6-2.



American Francis Tiafoe knocked off Australia’s Matthew Ebden 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.



On Tuesday, American John Isner will take on Moldova’s Radu Albot, Canada’s Milos Raonic, the No. 9 seed, will play Japan’s Taro Daniel and Canada’s Denis Shapovalov will play Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic in the day session.



American Sam Querrey, the No. 4 seed, will play countryman Taylor Fritz and Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro, the No. 2 seed, will take on France’s Jeremy Chardy in the night session.



The Delray Beach Open, an ATP 250 event, offers $556,010 in prize money.



DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – American Jack Sock, the No. 1 seed, beat Australia’s John-Patrick Smith 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Delray Beach Open.In other action on Monday, South Korea’s Hyeong Chung, the No. 8 seed, beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, while American Donald Young defeated India’s Rankumar Ramanathan 6-1, 6-2.American Francis Tiafoe knocked off Australia’s Matthew Ebden 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.On Tuesday, American John Isner will take on Moldova’s Radu Albot, Canada’s Milos Raonic, the No. 9 seed, will play Japan’s Taro Daniel and Canada’s Denis Shapovalov will play Croatia’s Ivo Karlovic in the day session.American Sam Querrey, the No. 4 seed, will play countryman Taylor Fritz and Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro, the No. 2 seed, will take on France’s Jeremy Chardy in the night session.The Delray Beach Open, an ATP 250 event, offers $556,010 in prize money. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

