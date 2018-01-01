 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Fourcade Leads French Mixed Biathlon Team to Victory, Clinches 5th Gold

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Martin Fourcade of France clinched his fifth Winter Olympic gold on Tuesday by leading his country’s mixed biathlon team to victory.

A two-time champion at the Sochi Olympics back in 2014, Fourcade took his third gold of the PyeongChang Games.

He has racked up golds in the men’s 12.5 kilometer pursuit, men’s 15 km mass start, and on Tuesday the mixed relay, making him the only French athlete ever to have claimed so many golds at the Winter Olympics.

The French team, made up of Marie Dorin Habert, Anais Bescond and Simon Desthieux, had 20.9 seconds over the Norwegian team, made up of Marte Olsbu, Tiril Eckhoff, Johannes Thingnes Boe and Emil Hegle Svendsen.

Italy’s Lisa Vittozzi, Dorothea Wierer, Lukas Hofer and Dominik Windisch came third and took the bronze.
 

