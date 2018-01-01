

300 Iranian Sufi Protesters Arrested, 5 Security Personnel Killed in Clashes



TEHRAN – Around 300 followers of an Iranian Sufi Muslim religious minority were arrested in Tehran on Tuesday after overnight protests by members of the group led to violent clashes, which killed five security personnel and injured 30 more, according to state-run IRNA news agency.



The members of the Gonabadi Sufi group staged a demonstration that began Monday night, and according to a police spokesman, security personnel were allegedly stabbed and run over by a bus belonging to protesters.



“In one of the streets of northern Tehran, there was a riot last night; after the deadline of the police was over at 4 am, the riot was subdued by the security forces and the main instigators were arrested,” police spokesman Saeed Montazerolmahdi said.



The members of the Sufi order were protesting against the possible arrest of one of their leaders, Nourali Tabandeh, near his home in northern Tehran.



On Feb. 4, several members of the Sufi group were arrested after similar clashes.



