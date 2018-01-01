

Davis: UK to Continue Being Reliable Economic Partner after Brexit



VIENNA – The United Kingdom’s minister for exiting the European Union dismissed on Tuesday the idea that his country was hurtling towards a dystopian future regarding its economic reliability after it leaves the bloc.



David Davis made his comments during a speech in the Austrian capital city of Vienna.



There was a “fear” that the UK’s withdrawal from the EU “could lead to an Anglo-Saxon race to the bottom,” which could plunge it into a “Mad Max-style world borrowed from dystopian fiction,” Davis said.



While he dismissed such fear as baseless, the minister acknowledged that reassurances needed to be given.



The UK would “continue our track record of meeting high standards,” Davis said of a post-Brexit Britain.



He said the UK’s existence outside the EU would entail improving standards, such as in the production of automobiles or medicines, as well as giving assurances to British regulators that they could continue to be recognized.



Davis pointed out that the EU already had trade agreements with countries like Switzerland and Canada, and called for any future relations between London and Brussels to be fair.



He said the UK electorate’s desire to reclaim sovereignty did not mean the UK was becoming another country or abandoning the principles and common values of the EU.



The UK is set to pull out of the EU in March 2019 following a referendum held in June 2016 in which the electorate narrowly voted to leave.



