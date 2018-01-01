

South Korea Takes Gold in Women’s Short Track 3,000m Relay



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – South Korea won the gold medal in the women’s short track speed skating 3,000 meter relay on Tuesday at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



The Koreans defended the title they had won in Sochi four years ago, placing first ahead of Italy which won the silver medal, to the delight of the home crowd inside the Gangneung Ice Arena.



Both Canada and China were handed penalties during the final, meaning the Netherlands, who set a world record time of 4:03.471 during the Final B, took bronze.



The gold in the women’s 3,000m short track relay takes the host country’s total haul to eight, including four gold medals.



