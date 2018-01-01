

Norway Beats Slovenia to Seal Spot in Men’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinals



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Norway defeated Slovenia 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday to book their place in the quarterfinals of the Men’s ice hockey tournament at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.



Slovenia, playing without one of their main forwards in Ziga Jeglic, who was hit with a doping suspension shortly before the game, were unable to dispatch a weaker Norway team which had yet to win at these Games, having previously lost to Sweden, Finland and Germany, scoring just twice in the process.



The Slovenians took the lead in the first period, but failed to extend their lead in the second, and allowed the Norwegians to equalize in the third period to take the game into overtime, where Alexander Bonsaksen scored to take the Scandinavians into the quarterfinals thanks to their first Olympic ice hockey victory since they hosted the Olympics in Lillehammer.



The win means Norway, the tournament’s second-lowest scoring team, move on to face the Olympic Athletes of Russia, which will be firm favorites to qualify to the semifinals.



