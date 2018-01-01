 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

USA Books Place in Men’s Ice Hockey Quarterfinals at PyeongChang 2018

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – The United States’ men’s ice hockey team sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the ice hockey tournament after being Slovakia 5-1 at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Tuesday.

After a scoreless first period, the USA netted three times in the second, before adding another two in the third and final period.

The USA’s breakout star Ryan Donato scored two goals to double his tally at these Games to four, in addition to one assist, as Slovakia failed to cope with their opponents’ firepower going forward.

The Americans were equally impressive in defense, with goaltender Ryan Zapolski saving 27 of 28 shots, allowing only Peter Ceresnak to score on him.

The USA will have less than 24 hours to prepare for their quarterfinal clash against the Czech Republic on Wednesday.
 

