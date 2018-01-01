 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

French Study Finds Pesticides in 72% of Fruits, 41% Vegetables

PARIS – According to a study released on Tuesday by a French environmental organization that cites official figures, traces of pesticides have been detected in a large proportion of non-organic fruits and vegetables sold across the country, in some cases exceeding legal safety limits.

Générations futures said in its report, published four days prior to the Paris Salon de la Agriculture trade show, it had detected 72.6 percent of fruits and 41.1 percent of vegetables sold in France contained pesticide residues.

“This report was prepared using the official database produced by France’s Directorate General for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF),” the report said.

The organization said that in all, 19 fruits and 33 vegetables were studied to provide the data and in some cases, 2.7 percent of fruit and 3.5 percent of greens exceeded legally permitted safety limits.

The report was based on a research that took place from 2012-2016 and undertaken by the Ministry of Economy’s directorate.

Générations futures called on the French government to adopt “prompt and efficient measures to promote organic farming” and to “strongly reduce pesticide use” in conventional farming.

According to the study, “the fruits showing the highest levels of pesticides were grapes, with traces found in 89 percent of all samples.”

Next were mandarins and clementines with 88.4 percent and cherries with 87.7 percent.

Others pesticide residues exceeding 80 percent of all samples included grapefruit, strawberries, peaches, and apples.

The fruit with the lowest level of residues were avocados on 23 percent, kiwis at 27 percent and plums at 35 percent.

Nearly 7 percent of cherries showed pesticide concentration levels above the legal limit, along with mangoes and papayas, at five percent.

The vegetable samples topping the pesticide list were celery with 84 percent, endives on 73 percent and lettuces at 71 percent.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved