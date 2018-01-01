|
VALENCIA, Spain – Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo was arrested on Tuesday by the Civil Guard of Valencia for assaulting and illegally detaining a person, sources related to the investigation told EFE.
Semedo, 23, had previously been taken into custody in November 2017 for his involvement in an incident at the entrance of a night club.
The Portuguese player arrived at Villarreal last summer, but since then has suffered several injuries and participated in only a small number of matches with the club.