Villarreal’s Semedo Arrested for Assault, Illegal Confinement



VALENCIA, Spain – Villarreal defender Ruben Semedo was arrested on Tuesday by the Civil Guard of Valencia for assaulting and illegally detaining a person, sources related to the investigation told EFE.



Semedo, 23, had previously been taken into custody in November 2017 for his involvement in an incident at the entrance of a night club.



The Portuguese player arrived at Villarreal last summer, but since then has suffered several injuries and participated in only a small number of matches with the club.



