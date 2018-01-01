

South Korea First to Book Semifinals Spot in Women’s Curling



PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – South Korea, not a traditional contender for curling medals at the Olympics, has sealed a place in the semifinals of the Women’s curling at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea after defeating the United States 9-6.



Before an enthusiastic home crowd at Gangneung stadium, the Korean team overturned a 0-2 deficit to take the tie 9-6.



With two games left to play in the Round Robin, South Korea leads the table with 6 victories and one defeat, guaranteeing it a spot in the semifinals.



Sweden, with five wins and two losses, is next in the table, followed by Great Britain and Japan – who have both won five games and lost three, and with one game to go.



China (4-4), United States (4-4) and Canada (3-4) can still qualify for the next round, although they will rely on results from other matches.



At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Canada, Sweden and Great Britain had won gold, silver and bronze respectively in the women’s curling event.



