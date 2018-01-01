 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

South Korea First to Book Semifinals Spot in Women’s Curling

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – South Korea, not a traditional contender for curling medals at the Olympics, has sealed a place in the semifinals of the Women’s curling at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea after defeating the United States 9-6.

Before an enthusiastic home crowd at Gangneung stadium, the Korean team overturned a 0-2 deficit to take the tie 9-6.

With two games left to play in the Round Robin, South Korea leads the table with 6 victories and one defeat, guaranteeing it a spot in the semifinals.

Sweden, with five wins and two losses, is next in the table, followed by Great Britain and Japan – who have both won five games and lost three, and with one game to go.

China (4-4), United States (4-4) and Canada (3-4) can still qualify for the next round, although they will rely on results from other matches.

At the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Canada, Sweden and Great Britain had won gold, silver and bronze respectively in the women’s curling event.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved