

New Communist Party of Nepal to Govern Country, Unite Communists



KATHMANDU – The Communist parties UML (Marxist-Leninist) and CPN-M (Maoists), who form the current coalition government of Nepal, drew up a plan to unify the two parties and form the Communist Party of Nepal, bringing together most of the communists in the country.



Four months after announcing their decision to jointly contest the December elections last year – which started the merger process –, the two Communist parties decided that the new party will be called the Communist Party of Nepal, UMP Secretary Pradeep Gyawali told EFE.



The heads of the two parties, current Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, agreed overnight on Marxism-Leninism as the dogmatic basis for the party until its general convention that will be held in two years.



“The general convention will decide on our ideology, till then our party will be guided by the philosophy of Marxism and Leninism,” UML Secretary Pradeep Gyawali told EFE.



Moreover, the two parties have agreed that Oli as well as Dahal will jointly share power and leadership.



A new organizational structure needs to be developed, while a commission is at work drafting the regulations.



“We will dissolve the Central Committees of both the parties and form the new once the committee settles the issue of portfolio division. Then we will register our unified party in Election Commission,” Dahal said on Tuesday, according to a CPN-M statement by his party.



On Oct. 4 last year, UML, CPN-M and Naya Shakti (an offshoot of the Maoists) decided to move towards merging together to form one single party and fight the December elections together; however, Naya Shakti later decided to opt out of the agreement.



Marxists and Maoists together secured 174 of the 275 seats in the lower house of the new bicameral Parliament in the general elections held in December.



They will also hold 40 of the 56 seats in the new Senate, and govern in six of the seven provinces of the country.



The Maoists, who began their political career in Nepal as insurgents in 1996, joined active politics in 2006 following the end of the civil war and the signing of a peace agreement, which led to the abolishment of the monarchy (2008) and culminated with the approval of a new Constitution in 2015.



Around 12,000 people died and more than 1,000 went missing during the conflict in Nepal.



