

Bombings Cause Carnage in Syrian Enclave; More Than 100 Civilians Killed



DOUMA, Syria – A rebel-held enclave near Syria’s capital woke up Tuesday to a dismal sight: more than 100 civilians were slaughtered in a bloodbath caused by indiscriminate bombings on the area in what has become one of the deadliest days of the Syrian war since it erupted seven years ago.



According to figures provided by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based war monitor, as well as the volunteer search-and-rescue group the White Helmets, at least 110 civilians died throughout Monday when governmental forces carried out relentless missile shelling and air strikes in several areas in the Eastern Ghouta region, while hundreds more were injured, with the death toll expected to continue to rise.



The local epa photographer captured harrowing images of wounded children being treated at a precarious hospital in Douma, the region’s largest city, while equally-traumatized adults filled the clinic’s blood-soaked beds.



The bombings, which were carried out by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, reportedly targeted the towns of Hamriyah, Saqba, Mesraba, Kafr Batna, Beit Sawa, Hazza, Otaybah, Jesrin and Zamalka, among others; they are all located mere kilometers to the east of Damascus and have been under siege since 2013.



Assad’s attacks on Eastern Ghouta have increased in the past few weeks, killing not only rebel fighters but also massacring scores of civilians, including hundreds of women and children.



According to the United Nations, some 400,000 people remain trapped in the blockaded region, whose lack of access to medical and food supplies due to the years-long siege has made the humanitarian condition untenable, the SOHR said.



