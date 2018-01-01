 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Bombings Cause Carnage in Syrian Enclave; More Than 100 Civilians Killed

DOUMA, Syria – A rebel-held enclave near Syria’s capital woke up Tuesday to a dismal sight: more than 100 civilians were slaughtered in a bloodbath caused by indiscriminate bombings on the area in what has become one of the deadliest days of the Syrian war since it erupted seven years ago.

According to figures provided by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based war monitor, as well as the volunteer search-and-rescue group the White Helmets, at least 110 civilians died throughout Monday when governmental forces carried out relentless missile shelling and air strikes in several areas in the Eastern Ghouta region, while hundreds more were injured, with the death toll expected to continue to rise.

The local epa photographer captured harrowing images of wounded children being treated at a precarious hospital in Douma, the region’s largest city, while equally-traumatized adults filled the clinic’s blood-soaked beds.

The bombings, which were carried out by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, reportedly targeted the towns of Hamriyah, Saqba, Mesraba, Kafr Batna, Beit Sawa, Hazza, Otaybah, Jesrin and Zamalka, among others; they are all located mere kilometers to the east of Damascus and have been under siege since 2013.

Assad’s attacks on Eastern Ghouta have increased in the past few weeks, killing not only rebel fighters but also massacring scores of civilians, including hundreds of women and children.

According to the United Nations, some 400,000 people remain trapped in the blockaded region, whose lack of access to medical and food supplies due to the years-long siege has made the humanitarian condition untenable, the SOHR said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved