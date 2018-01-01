 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Slovenian Hockey Player Tests Positive for Doping at PyeongChang Games

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea – Slovenian hockey player Ziga Jeglic has tested positive for fenoterol at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and will leave the Olympic Village in the next 24 hours, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.

Jeglic has played in all three preliminary-round games, with one assist.

After testing positive at an in-competition test, the player admitted to an anti-doping rule violation, and has been suspended from the competition.

He will leave the Olympic Village within 24 hours, the CAS said in a statement, adding that it would continue the procedure against the player and “will issue a final award after the conclusion of the Games.”
 

