Latin American Herald Tribune
  World

Filipino Police Officers Marry in Mass Ceremony outside Manila

QUEZON CITY, Philippines – Nineteen Philippines National Police officers and their fiancees tied the knot on Tuesday at a mass wedding ceremony sponsored by the Philippines Chief of Police, Ronald dela Rosa.

The ceremony, which took place at Saint Joseph Church at the Philippine National Police headquarters in Quezon City, was part of celebrations marking the 27th anniversary of the founding of the PNP.

The couples were driven in police cars as they arrived at the chapel, and were showered in rose petals and confetti when they left, an epa journalist reported.

Around 150 people, including friends, relatives and colleagues, were in attendance to witness the 19 couples exchange vows.

The officers were provided with the wedding and reception at a nearby hall, all free of charge, in a service organized by the PNP Chaplain Service director, Jason D. Ortizo, and Supt. Rev. Fr. Ronie B. Arong, according to the official Philippine News Agency.

“This mass wedding expresses the commitment of the Chaplain Service in transforming from within all our PNP personnel with sound moral and spiritual values, and the most important value that inspires our PNP personnel to render public service is the value of a loving family that begins during matrimony,” Arong said.

In a country where the population is at least 92 percent Christian, the large majority of whom are Roman Catholic, police officers are expected to be effective maintainers of law and order as well as be responsible, god-fearing citizens privately in order to keep a stable home, Ortizo said.
 

