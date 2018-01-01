

Canada’s Sharpe Wins Olympic Gold in Halfpipe Freestyle Skiing



PHOENIX PARK, South Korea – Canada’s Cassie Sharpe won on Tuesday the halfpipe freestyle skiing competition at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in South Korea.



Sharpe, 25, whose best previous result was when she won silver at the World Championships in Kreischberg in 2015, scored an impressive 95.80 points, followed by France’s Marie Martinod who repeated her result in Sochi 2014 by taking silver with 92.60 points.



Both of them achieved their best scores during their second run out of three.



The USA’s Brita Sigourney came third, scoring 91.60 points in her third round.



Sharpe’s victory bring Canada’s medal total at PyeongChang to 19, including eight golds.



