

Two Koreas Could Jointly Host Asian Games, North Korean Official Says



SEOUL – The sole North Korean member of the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday it would be possible for the Koreas to jointly host the Asian Winter Games in 2021, thanks to the current thaw in ties.



“Since a smaller number of countries participate in the Asian Games, it would be easier than the Olympics,” Chang Ung said over the possibility of co-hosting the Games within three years, according to statements reported by the Yonhap news agency.



The statement from Chang, who was at Beijing airport on Tuesday to fly back to North Korea after witnessing the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games, came three days after Governor Choi Moon-soon of South Korea’s Gangwon Province spoke about the possibility of co-hosting the Asian Games.



Gangwon, where PyeongChang is located, is the only region on the peninsula to have been divided when Korea was split in 1945, to form the modern-day Gangwon Province in South Korea and Kangwon Province in North Korea.



Chang also said that the Masikryong ski resort in the North Korean part of Gangwon could be one of the 2021 Asian Winter Games venues.



The venue is due to decided during the Asian Summer Games hosted by the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang in August.



The ongoing PyeongChang Games, which are scheduled to last until Feb. 25, have led to the recent thaw in relations between the two Koreas, which technically remain at war.



Asked about the ongoing Games, Chang said they have achieved a “perfect score,” adding that they have also been successful in demonstrating that there could be harmony among all Korean people.



In January, both countries agreed that North Korea would send athletes to PyeongChang, where both countries marched together under the same flag at the opening ceremony and presented a joint women’s ice hockey team.



This “Olympic thaw” also motivated the historic visit of a high-level North Korean delegation led by Kim Yo-jong, sister of leader North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The trip ended with an invitation to South Korea’s President Moo Jae-in to visit Pyongyang for an inter-Korean summit, which would be the first in 11 years.



