Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World

Iran Plane Crash Site Found

TEHRAN – Iranian search operations located on Tuesday the wreckage of a commercial airliner that crashed in the mountainous central province of Isfahan, killing at least 65 people on board, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

Helicopters belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps discovered the crash site in the Zagros mountain range, two days after the plane went down in bad weather on Sunday, said the IRGC’s spokesman, Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif.

The figure for the number of people killed has varied, as initial statements by Aseman Airlines had put the death toll at 66, but it was later reported that one passenger missed the flight.

Recovery teams from the Red Crescent aid group were heading to the crash site, following efforts to find the plane that involved the army, police and the IRGC.

On Monday, Iran’s minister of roads and urban development, Abbas Ahmad Akhoundi, said bad weather conditions had make it extremely difficult for search teams to locate the downed aircraft.

Fog and wind recorded in the region on Sunday likely caused the crash, which occurred while the ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop was en route from Tehran to the southeastern city of Yassouj.
 

