Canadian Duo Virtue, Moir Win Gold in Ice Dancing



GANGNEUNG, South Korea Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who had scored the highest points in the short dance category, won on Tuesday the ice dancing competition of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at the Gangneung Ice Arena.



Virtue and Moir won gold with a score of 206.7 points, 0.79 more than their French rivals, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who came second.



Maia and Alex Shibutani, of the United States, earned 192.59 points and won the bronze medal.