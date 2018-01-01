 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

TalCual: When there’s a Confession...
We understand that that confession was made by an official of the ruling party, without any trace of shame and in front of the ministers during the talks held in Dominican Republic. What a nerve! When there’s a confession, you need no proof

By TalCual

Discretion and modesty are not among their virtues. They do whatever they please with the greatest confidence, while forms do not count. The group comprised by members of Venezuela’s ruling party is unified by the obsession to stay in power and is characterized by its shameless behavior. Its style is that of the governing clique and those related to it.

You cannot underestimate coherence and consistency with its purposes. Persevering in an error is own of the 19th century views in which the majority of these people were formed. Those who seek to approach the "elite" plagiarize their behaviors and when it comes to show their loyalty they become "more catholic than the Pope."

The latter case highlights a statement of the ineffable Minister for Prison Affairs, Iris Valera, who recently said in a state-run TV network talk show that all Venezuelans who have emigrated so far are "a bunch of frustrated rioters." "I hope they never come back…they are not necessary here."

We do not intend to venture into an area in which Tomás Páez, a Venezuelan sociologist living in Spain, has done extensive research, as well as other fellow countrymen, but there is no doubt that the goal of this shocking statement from Varela is to ignore the root causes of the mass exodus in Venezuela, at first of young students and competent professionals who – unfortunately – were not able to see a promising future in their own country; more recently the mass exodus by land to the neighboring countries has other characteristics related to the economic and social situation, in particular with the hunger situation as a result of the policies that the Government has been imposing.

They intend that while ignoring or denying reality this will cease to exist at least for its most faithful followers, allowing them to retain a "hard core" which, together with other measures to maintain social control such as the discriminatory employment of the CLAP food distribution centers, the so-called "Homeland ID Card” and the manipulation of electoral processes; attempting that the social and political majority who rejects them can express themselves through the vote.

While it is true that in previous electoral processes (except that of last year) they did not have to appeal to the dirtiest trick of them all, despite the fact of always having abused power, they resorted to opportunism and the resources of the state in their campaigns. They were not in the need of outright fraud, as demonstrated in the election of the Governor of Bolívar state. It was vital for the ruling clique to prevent Andrés Velásquez from taking office in that state, where several interests related to the controversial exploitation of the Orinoco Mining Arc converge.

The Government through the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the decisions made, especially in the last three electoral processes, has been progressively raising distrust in the power of the vote among voters for a long time. Paradoxically the electoral body, which should be a promoter of electoral participation, is acting as an entity that does not encourage turnout at elections.

Rumor had it, but it was confirmed afterwards. Recently Luis Florido, head of the National Assembly’s foreign-policy committee, made it public during the talks held in the Dominican Republic when the opposition raised the possibility of a new CNE and the removal from office of its current president, Tibisay Lucena. Elías Jaua, the nation’s Education Minister, said: "If we get Tibisay Lucena out of there, maybe the people will be encouraged to vote."

The discussion taking place in the political organizations and society in general, on the upcoming April elections and the subsequent strategy to follow, will necessarily have to retake the demand of free, fair, and competitive elections. Whatever position the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) opposition coalition ultimately wants to adopt.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved