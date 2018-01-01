HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

TalCual: When there’s a Confession...

We understand that that confession was made by an official of the ruling party, without any trace of shame and in front of the ministers during the talks held in Dominican Republic. What a nerve! When there’s a confession, you need no proof



By TalCual



Discretion and modesty are not among their virtues. They do whatever they please with the greatest confidence, while forms do not count. The group comprised by members of Venezuela’s ruling party is unified by the obsession to stay in power and is characterized by its shameless behavior. Its style is that of the governing clique and those related to it.



You cannot underestimate coherence and consistency with its purposes. Persevering in an error is own of the 19th century views in which the majority of these people were formed. Those who seek to approach the "elite" plagiarize their behaviors and when it comes to show their loyalty they become "more catholic than the Pope."



The latter case highlights a statement of the ineffable Minister for Prison Affairs, Iris Valera, who recently said in a state-run TV network talk show that all Venezuelans who have emigrated so far are "a bunch of frustrated rioters." "I hope they never come back…they are not necessary here."



We do not intend to venture into an area in which Tomás Páez, a Venezuelan sociologist living in Spain, has done extensive research, as well as other fellow countrymen, but there is no doubt that the goal of this shocking statement from Varela is to ignore the root causes of the mass exodus in Venezuela, at first of young students and competent professionals who – unfortunately – were not able to see a promising future in their own country; more recently the mass exodus by land to the neighboring countries has other characteristics related to the economic and social situation, in particular with the hunger situation as a result of the policies that the Government has been imposing.



They intend that while ignoring or denying reality this will cease to exist at least for its most faithful followers, allowing them to retain a "hard core" which, together with other measures to maintain social control such as the discriminatory employment of the CLAP food distribution centers, the so-called "Homeland ID Card” and the manipulation of electoral processes; attempting that the social and political majority who rejects them can express themselves through the vote.



While it is true that in previous electoral processes (except that of last year) they did not have to appeal to the dirtiest trick of them all, despite the fact of always having abused power, they resorted to opportunism and the resources of the state in their campaigns. They were not in the need of outright fraud, as demonstrated in the election of the Governor of Bolívar state. It was vital for the ruling clique to prevent Andrés Velásquez from taking office in that state, where several interests related to the controversial exploitation of the Orinoco Mining Arc converge.



The Government through the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the decisions made, especially in the last three electoral processes, has been progressively raising distrust in the power of the vote among voters for a long time. Paradoxically the electoral body, which should be a promoter of electoral participation, is acting as an entity that does not encourage turnout at elections.



Rumor had it, but it was confirmed afterwards. Recently Luis Florido, head of the National Assembly’s foreign-policy committee, made it public during the talks held in the Dominican Republic when the opposition raised the possibility of a new CNE and the removal from office of its current president, Tibisay Lucena. Elías Jaua, the nation’s Education Minister, said: "If we get Tibisay Lucena out of there, maybe the people will be encouraged to vote."



The discussion taking place in the political organizations and society in general, on the upcoming April elections and the subsequent strategy to follow, will necessarily have to retake the demand of free, fair, and competitive elections. Whatever position the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) opposition coalition ultimately wants to adopt.



