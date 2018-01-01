 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
  Peru

Peruvian Police Launch Special Force against Family Violence

LIMA – The Peruvian police established on Monday the Squadron for the Prevention of Family Violence, consisting of a hundred officers who will investigate reports of this kind of crime in Lima, the Interior Ministry said.

The special force of the National Police of Peru is led by Commander Rocio Mayhua, and her agents have been trained to handle cases of violence against women and other domestic violence.

Agents of the Squadron for the Prevention of Family Violence will work in pairs when visiting the families without prior notice and will follow up on cases of violence logged at police stations.

The rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl perpetrated at the beginning of February in Lima caused widespread outrage in Peru.

According to a report by the World Health Organization published in 2013, Peru is the country with the third most violence against women in the world, trailing only Ethiopia and Bangladesh.
 

