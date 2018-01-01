HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

Diosdado Cabello Proposes National Assembly Elections with Presidential Vote



By Carlos Camacho



CARACAS -- Diosdado Cabello, Former Vice President, former National Assembly President, and current Vice President of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), announced on Tuesday that he will propose to Venezuela's illegitimate Constituent Assembly to hold parliamentary elections for deputies to the National Assembly on April 22 alongside the presidential elections, the much of the world have condemned as illegitimate.



During a morning radio program on the government's radio network, Cabello joked that the proposal to hold the Presidential elections before May that he presented on January 23 before the Constituent Assembly "lacked something."



"We do not have legislative power," Cabello alleged. "Legislative power does not exist here in Venezuela. It is a dinosaur cave and now with the current president (Omar Barboza) entered the Jurassic period of politics. They generate absolutely nothing (...) "



The ruling Chavista Regime has essentially neutered the National Assembly by ignoring every bill and decision and using its packed Supreme Court to consistently and constantly over-rule the body since the Opposition won two-thirds of the seats in 2015.



"With only 4 opposition parties qualified to participate, even the MUD blocked, and the Opposition deciding to boycott the elections, the Cabello maneuver could seemingly remove the last of the Opposition majority from the government or change the game if the Opposition decides to compete," wrote Russ Dallen of Caracas Capital in a flash note alerting clients earlier this morning. "Either way, it definitely shows the Chavistas are fully committed and moving full speed ahead on this disastrous course."











