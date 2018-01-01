 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Frankfurt Edges Leipzig 2-1 to Go 3rd in Bundesliga

FRANKFURT, Germany – Eintracht Frankfurt came from behind on Monday to defeat RB Leipzig 2-1 and move up to third place in the Bundesliga.

Officials were forced to delay the start of the match by more than five minutes due to a protest by Frankfurt supporters over the Bundesliga’s decision to schedule games on Monday.

Fans came down from the stands to surround the pitch briefly before returning to their seats. The delay appeared to unsettle the home side, who conceded a goal to Leipzig’s Jean-Kevin Augustin to trail 1-0 after 13 minutes.

But the setback spurred Frankfurt to action.

US international Timothy Chandler equalized for the home side and Ghana’s Kevin-Prince Boateng made it 2-1 for Frankfurt with a strike in the 26th minute.

Frankfurt advanced to 39 points, one behind second-place Borussia Dortmund, and one more than both fifth-place Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, who are in fourth thanks to a better goal differential.
 

