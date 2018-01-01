

Lazio Emerges from Bad Patch with 2-0 Win over Hellas Verona



ROME – Lazio defeated relegation-bound Hellas Verona 2-0 on Monday to end a three-match losing streak and vault over Inter Milan into fourth place in Serie A.



The protagonist was Ciro Immobile, who scored a brace.



Despite the obvious superiority of the hosts, the first half ended scoreless, though Lazio’s Luis Alberto came close with a shot that hit the crossbar.



The breakthrough materialized in the 55th minute, when Immobile tucked the ball just inside the near post to make it 1-0 for the Roman side.



Immobile settled the contest five minutes later with a header from inside the box.



The double brought the Italian international – who turns 28 on Tuesday – to 22 goals for the season, the most in Serie A after 25 matches.



With 49 points, Lazio is separated by a point on either side from Inter and local rival AS Roma.



Verona, which has 16 points, is five from safety.



