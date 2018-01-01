 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Getafe Tops Celta 3-0 to Stay in Fight for European Spots

GETAFE, Spain – Angel Rodriguez scored two goals and assisted on the third as Getafe defeated Celta 3-0 on Monday to remain in the scramble for the final European spots.

The hosts, whose objective at the start of the season was avoiding relegation, are ninth in La Liga with 33 points, 15 above the drop zone and just five points behind sixth-place Villarreal.

Celta, who started the match with 31 points, were under more pressure to win after going two consecutive matches without a victory.

The visitors also appeared tentative against a Getafe side that grew in the estimation of the league by holding mighty Barcelona 0-0 at Camp Nou.

Celta’s first shot didn’t come till the final minute of the first half, a strike by Stanislav Lobotka from outside the box that home goalkeeper Vicente Guaita handled with ease.

The only goal before the break belonged to the 30-year-old Rodriguez, who took advantage of a steal by teammate Amath Ndiaye to cut a path between the last two defenders and put the ball past Ruben Blanco in the 37th minute.

Rodriguez helped Jorge Molina make it 2-0 for Getafe in the 51st minute before going on to get his second of the night with five minutes left in regulation.

It was Getafe’s first victory after four straight draws.
 

