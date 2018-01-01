 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Peru

Peruvian Judge Will Ask US to Extradite Ex-President Toledo

LIMA – A Peruvian judge said on Monday that he will ask the United States to extradite former President Alejandro Toledo to face charges of taking a $20 million bribe from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht in exchange for awarding the company a lucrative highway contract.

It was a year ago that the same magistrate, Richard Concepcion, issued an international warrant for the arrest of the 71-year-old Toledo, who resides in California.

The next step in the process is for Concepcion to submit the request to Peru’s Supreme Court. If the high court approves, the foreign ministry will have the final say whether to formally ask Washington to hand over the former head of state.

Toledo, who governed from Peru from 2001-2006, is accused of influence-trafficking, conspiracy and money laundering.

The charges arose from an investigation spurred by a massive settlement that Odebrecht and petrochemical unit Braskem reached in December 2016 with authorities in the United States, Brazil and Switzerland.

The companies pleaded guilty and agreed to pay at least $3.5 billion to resolve charges arising out of bid-rigging schemes that began as early as 2001 and involved the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to officials in more than a dozen countries.

Toledo, now a visiting scholar at Stanford University, is just one of a number of Peruvian political heavyweights caught up in the Odebrecht scandal, including presidential successors Alan Garcia and Ollanta Humala.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved