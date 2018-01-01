

Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay Push Joint Bid for 2030 World Cup



MONTEVIDEO – Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez argued on Monday that “there is nothing more just” than for the 2030 World Cup to be held in the Rio de la Plata region, where the inaugural competition took place in 1930.



He commented during a meeting in Montevideo of the commission preparing the joint bid by Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to host the centennial edition of the championship.



Uruguay and Argentina, the two countries that share the Rio de la Plata estuary, have each hosted the World Cup once, in 1930 and 1978, respectively. For Paraguay, which is linked to the estuary by the Paraguay River, 2030 would be its first time.



“If today it looks difficult to organize a world soccer championship, that’s why there are three countries who are uniting to carry it forward,” Vazquez said.



“Think how difficult it would have been in 1930 to embark on the adventure of organizing the first world championship of soccer and if it had been a bad experience, I don’t know if we would be talking today about the world championship of soccer,” the Uruguayan said.



Uruguay’s secretary of sport, Fernando Caceres, called the fact that Vazquez and his counterparts in Argentina, Mauricio Macri; and Paraguay, Horacio Cartes, have each had the experience of being president of a professional soccer club, a “happy coincidence” that speaks of “the long and rich history of our continent linked to soccer.”



