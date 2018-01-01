 
  HOME | Uruguay

Suspect Arrested after Dramatic ATM Heist in Uruguay

MONTEVIDEO – A man suspected of taking part in the robbery of an automatic teller machine in Montevideo was apprehended by police, authorities said Monday.

At least five people were involved in detonating a gas canister to blast open an ATM in Montevideo’s Villa Española around 2 am, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The thieves gathered up the cash and took off in an SUV that was reported stolen the previous day, but police arrived within minutes and a chase ensued.

Shots were exchanged and the SUV collided with a truck and a bus, according to the report.

“The suspects got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving behind part of the loot,” the ministry said, adding that officers “detained one of the suspects as he attempted to enter an abandoned home.”

Officers took a pair of gloves and a bandana the suspect used to cover his face.

A search of the SUV turned up stacks of Uruguayan pesos and US dollars, three 9mm Glock pistols, a 9mm Vitiaz sub-machine gun, masks, a gas canister and a cell phone,” the statement said.
 

