 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Woman Coach Breaks New Ground in Paraguayan Soccer

ASUNCION – Epifania Benitez, the first female hired by the Paraguayan soccer federation as a coach, sees herself as blazing a trail for other women in a sport dominated by men.

Under Benitez, Paraguay’s U-20 side won six and lost only one to finish second in last month’s South American Cup and secure a berth in the 2018 women’s World Cup, set for August in France.

“If it goes well for me with this team, the doors will be open for women with other teams. To be the first and to qualify for the World Cup, this opens many doors to women,” Benitez, 37, told EFE.

After playing for the Universidad Autonoma de Asuncion and for the women’s senior national team only to see her career cut short by injury, she went into coaching.

Benitez emphasized the importance of maintaining the regional trend toward professionalization of women’s soccer.

“Women’s soccer is evolving in South America,” she said. “Teams in Colombia, Venezuela or Ecuador are preparing for greater objectives. We are taking big strides in relation to the level in Europe.”

But the picture is not entirely rosy, given the vast discrepancy in the amount of money devoted to men’s and women’s soccer.

“Speaking strictly at the level of sports, the girls have the same qualities as the boys, and some of them are even better. In that we are equal, because it’s also 11 against 11,” Benitez said. “But on the economic side, we are quite far behind.”

“When I was presented with the U-20 team, they said that I wouldn’t last, that I wouldn’t stay with the team because women don’t know soccer,” she said. “Now we proved that yes, women have professional quality.”
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved