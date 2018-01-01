

Woman Coach Breaks New Ground in Paraguayan Soccer



ASUNCION – Epifania Benitez, the first female hired by the Paraguayan soccer federation as a coach, sees herself as blazing a trail for other women in a sport dominated by men.



Under Benitez, Paraguay’s U-20 side won six and lost only one to finish second in last month’s South American Cup and secure a berth in the 2018 women’s World Cup, set for August in France.



“If it goes well for me with this team, the doors will be open for women with other teams. To be the first and to qualify for the World Cup, this opens many doors to women,” Benitez, 37, told EFE.



After playing for the Universidad Autonoma de Asuncion and for the women’s senior national team only to see her career cut short by injury, she went into coaching.



Benitez emphasized the importance of maintaining the regional trend toward professionalization of women’s soccer.



“Women’s soccer is evolving in South America,” she said. “Teams in Colombia, Venezuela or Ecuador are preparing for greater objectives. We are taking big strides in relation to the level in Europe.”



But the picture is not entirely rosy, given the vast discrepancy in the amount of money devoted to men’s and women’s soccer.



“Speaking strictly at the level of sports, the girls have the same qualities as the boys, and some of them are even better. In that we are equal, because it’s also 11 against 11,” Benitez said. “But on the economic side, we are quite far behind.”



“When I was presented with the U-20 team, they said that I wouldn’t last, that I wouldn’t stay with the team because women don’t know soccer,” she said. “Now we proved that yes, women have professional quality.”



