Latin American Herald Tribune
  Sports

Martin Schmidt Steps Down as Wolfsburg Coach

Martin Schmidt Steps Down as Wolfsburg Coach

BERLIN – Martin Schmidt has resigned as Wolfsburg coach in the wake of the side’s 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga club announced Monday.

Directors accepted the Swiss coach’s resignation with some reluctance, the club said.

Wolfsburg has won just five of 22 matches since Schmidt took the helm last September.

“Internally we were all of the firm belief that we would turn things around together,” Wolfsburg managing director Tim Schumacher said. “That’s why this move from Martin Schmidt came to us as a surprise that we hadn’t predicted, especially as we can’t fully comprehend his motives.”

“We thank Martin Schmidt for his work and wish him all the best both in his career and private life,” Schumacher added.

Wolfsburg holds the 14th spot in the Bundesliga table, just seven points clear of the relegation zone with 11 games to go.
 

