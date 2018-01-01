 
Caracas,
Tuesday
February 20,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Ecuador (Click here for more)

Defense Minister Says No Foreign Military Bases on Ecuadorian Soil

QUITO – Ecuador’s Defense Minister Patricio Zambrano told EFE that no foreign military bases will be allowed in the Andean country, where the constitution expressly bans their presence on national territory.

“There can be no foreign military bases in our country – it is prohibited by our constitution,” the minister said when asked about the dismantling of the base at Manta in the northwestern province of Manabi.

The subject about whether some US contingent could be allowed to operate in Ecuador, as had been the case up to 2008, is an issue some local media have raised because of the political contacts the two countries have resumed, following years of very distant relations during the previous Rafael Correa government.

Another reason for the question was that after last month’s attack in the town of San Lorenzo by suspected drug traffickers apparently linked in the past to the FARC when it was still a guerrilla group, the FBI took part in the investigation.

Zambrano said in response that Ecuador is always in favor of cooperation between people and countries, but “cooperation with due respect.”

He added that “one thing is having foreign bases on our territory and another is having international support and the collaboration of other countries, which are welcome.”

In mid-September 2009, Ecuador considered it a “triumph of national sovereignty” taking total control of the Manta air base, from which the United States had rolled out regional anti-drug operations for 10 years.

The pact that allowed the US to use that base was signed in 1999 by the Ecuadorian president at the time, Jamil Mahuad, for a six-year period.

Correa, who became president of Ecuador in 2007 and governed for 10 years, said in that same year that he would not renew the pact with Washington for the use of the air base, which was later dismantled.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved